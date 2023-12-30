Australians Set Ambitious Financial Goals for 2024: A Look at Personal Triumphs

A new year signifies new beginnings and for many Australians, it’s a chance to start afresh, particularly with their financial goals. As 2024 looms, a recent survey by Finder indicates that a remarkable 73 percent of Australians have charted out their New Year’s resolutions, with health and personal finances emerging as the key areas of focus. In the race to a healthier lifestyle, 39 percent aim to adopt better eating habits, while 36 percent prioritize fitness enhancement. Yet, it’s personal finances that take the lead with 54 percent aspiring to bolster their savings. Moreover, this trend seems to resonate more with the younger generation, with 75 percent of Gen Z expressing an intent to save more, in stark contrast to the mere 24.8 percent of Baby Boomers.

Ambitious Financial Goals for 2024

As the curtain falls on 2023, Australians are setting their sights high with ambitious financial goals for the forthcoming year. Among them, the stories of Kitch, Candice, Rashmi, and Demi stand out, painting a vibrant tableau of personal triumphs and financial prowess. Kitch, a 28-year-old Victorian, aims to increase her mortgage equity to 20% with her partner. Following a traumatic brain injury, Kitch found solace and a supplementary income source by selling paintings online, the proceeds of which contribute towards their mortgage. In a bid to save more, they’ve also started avoiding dining out, transferring these savings into an offset account.

Overcoming Poverty and Homelessness

Candice, a 39-year-old also hailing from Victoria, manifests the spirit of determination and resilience. Her goal for 2024 is to purchase her first car, a bright yellow SUV, before her 40th birthday. This purchase signifies a monumental personal achievement for Candice, who has triumphed over poverty and homelessness. She’s saving money by cooking in bulk and crafting for her pets, turning these efforts into a new hobby and a creative way to curb unnecessary spending.

Fulfilling Promises Amidst Financial Challenges

Rashmi, a mother of two in Western Australia, is looking to fulfill a promise of a campervan trip for her family. Amid the pandemic, as the family transitioned from a double to single income, Rashmi, a public speaking coach, aims to earn an additional AU$10,000 every month to turn this dream into reality. Lastly, Demi, 28, nurses the aspiration of traveling to Iceland on her own, although further details of her goals remain undisclosed. These individual stories of resilience and determination in the face of financial challenges and personal adversities serve as a beacon of hope and perseverance, as Australians step into 2024 poised for success.

