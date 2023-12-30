Australians Set Ambitious Financial Goals for 2024: A Drive to Overcome Challenges

As the curtain closes on 2023, Australians across the country are setting their sights on ambitious financial goals for the upcoming year. From increasing mortgage equity to acquiring first cars and planning dream trips, their stories weave narratives of resilience and determination in the face of financial challenges, echoing a nationwide drive for fiscal prudence.

Investing in Mortgages and Travel

Kitch, a 28-year-old from Victoria, along with her partner, plans to raise their mortgage equity to 20% to refinance at a more favorable rate. This goal is a result of a traumatic brain injury and amnesia that Kitch suffered, which motivated her to save money for travel. To supplement their income, she has taken to selling her artwork online. To trim spending, the couple is consciously skipping takeaways and dining out, instead channeling saved funds into their offset account.

A Bright Yellow SUV Symbolizes Overcoming Poverty

Candice, a 39-year-old from Victoria, harbors the dream of owning her first car, a bright yellow SUV, by her 40th birthday. She is saving diligently to minimize the debt she will incur from the car loan. For Candice, this car is a symbol of triumph over a past marred by poverty and homelessness. She has embraced cost-saving measures such as batch cooking and limiting delivery orders to once per payday.

From Single Income to Family Travel

Rashmi, a mother of two from Western Australia, envisions campervan travel with her family. The pandemic’s financial strain, augmented by the rising cost of living, transitioned her family from a double to a single income. As a public speaking coach, Rashmi aims to earn an additional $10,000 each month to keep their travel promise alive.

Personal Goals Amidst Financial Challenges

Meanwhile, Demi, 28, has set a personal goal of traveling to Iceland. These stories underscore a common determination to transcend financial obstacles and attain significant life experiences through strategic planning and personal resolve. According to a recent survey by Finder, 73 percent of Australians have set New Year’s resolutions for 2024, with a focus on health and personal finance. The intention to save more was expressed by 75 percent of Gen Z respondents, compared to only 24.8 percent of Baby Boomers, indicating a generational disparity in these resolutions.