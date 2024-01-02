en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australians on Fiery Japan Airlines Flight Confirmed Safe

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
Australians on Fiery Japan Airlines Flight Confirmed Safe

In a dramatic turn of events, 12 Australian nationals aboard a Japan Airlines flight have been confirmed safe following a fiery collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. The incident, which involved a Japan Airlines jet and a coastguard plane, resulted in the death of five individuals onboard the smaller aircraft.

Collision Amidst Crisis

The catastrophic collision occurred when the Japan Airlines passenger plane landed on a runway where the coastguard aircraft had been preparing to take off. The coastguard plane, which was on a mission to deliver aid to areas affected by a recent earthquake, bore the brunt of the impact. The collision set the Japan Airlines Airbus A350 ablaze as it skidded down the tarmac. Despite the ensuing fire, all 379 passengers and 12 crew members on the Japan Airlines flight managed to evacuate the burning aircraft. Among the evacuees, 14 sustained minor injuries.

Australian Nationals Confirmed Safe

Amid the chaos and panic, it was confirmed that all 12 Australians onboard the flight are safe and accounted for. The news came as a beacon of hope amidst the harrowing event. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his condolences to Japan for the earthquake and the subsequent plane accident. He also pledged Australia’s unwavering support to Japan in the wake of these events. The surviving crew member of the coastguard plane was its captain.

Investigation Underway

The exact cause of the tragic collision remains unclear and is currently under comprehensive investigation. Following the incident, Haneda Airport suspended its domestic flights for a period. The incident, while deeply tragic, also highlights the resilience and determination of rescue and safety personnel who ensured the safe evacuation of all passengers and crew members onboard the Japan Airlines flight. As investigations continue, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for answers and solutions to prevent such incidents in the future.

0
Australia Japan
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Presbyterian Church of Australia Bans Indigenous Traditions Amid Controversy

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Biocontrol War Against Invasive Parthenium Weed

By Geeta Pillai

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flooding in the City of Logan, Queensland

By Geeta Pillai

Goomeri’s Pumpkin Festival: A Beacon of Resilience and Revitalization

By Geeta Pillai

Goldman Sachs Highlights CSL and Woolworths as ASX 200 Shares to Secur ...
@Australia · 6 mins
Goldman Sachs Highlights CSL and Woolworths as ASX 200 Shares to Secur ...
heart comment 0
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps

By Geeta Pillai

Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
Promising Racehorse Benedetta Sets Sights on Group 1 Glory

By Salman Khan

Promising Racehorse Benedetta Sets Sights on Group 1 Glory
Mildura Riverfront: A Testimony to Resilience Amidst Adversities

By Geeta Pillai

Mildura Riverfront: A Testimony to Resilience Amidst Adversities
Australian Health Firm Fined for Non-Compliance with Regulatory Obligations

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Health Firm Fined for Non-Compliance with Regulatory Obligations
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorhexidine Treatment
40 seconds
Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorhexidine Treatment
Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
52 seconds
Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification
58 seconds
Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification
Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
1 min
Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
1 min
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
2 mins
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
2 mins
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
2 mins
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
2 mins
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
42 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app