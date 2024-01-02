Australians on Fiery Japan Airlines Flight Confirmed Safe

In a dramatic turn of events, 12 Australian nationals aboard a Japan Airlines flight have been confirmed safe following a fiery collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. The incident, which involved a Japan Airlines jet and a coastguard plane, resulted in the death of five individuals onboard the smaller aircraft.

Collision Amidst Crisis

The catastrophic collision occurred when the Japan Airlines passenger plane landed on a runway where the coastguard aircraft had been preparing to take off. The coastguard plane, which was on a mission to deliver aid to areas affected by a recent earthquake, bore the brunt of the impact. The collision set the Japan Airlines Airbus A350 ablaze as it skidded down the tarmac. Despite the ensuing fire, all 379 passengers and 12 crew members on the Japan Airlines flight managed to evacuate the burning aircraft. Among the evacuees, 14 sustained minor injuries.

Australian Nationals Confirmed Safe

Amid the chaos and panic, it was confirmed that all 12 Australians onboard the flight are safe and accounted for. The news came as a beacon of hope amidst the harrowing event. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his condolences to Japan for the earthquake and the subsequent plane accident. He also pledged Australia’s unwavering support to Japan in the wake of these events. The surviving crew member of the coastguard plane was its captain.

Investigation Underway

The exact cause of the tragic collision remains unclear and is currently under comprehensive investigation. Following the incident, Haneda Airport suspended its domestic flights for a period. The incident, while deeply tragic, also highlights the resilience and determination of rescue and safety personnel who ensured the safe evacuation of all passengers and crew members onboard the Japan Airlines flight. As investigations continue, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for answers and solutions to prevent such incidents in the future.