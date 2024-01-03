en English
Australia

Australians Need to Earn Nearly $350,000 Annually to Feel Rich, Study Reveals

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:53 pm EST
Australians Need to Earn Nearly $350,000 Annually to Feel Rich, Study Reveals

A recent study conducted in Australia has unveiled that individuals believe they would need to earn nearly $350,000 annually to feel rich. This finding is striking when considering that this figure is almost five times the average national income of $72,753.

The Aspirational Salary

The Finder survey, which involved 1032 Australians, indicated that the average aspirational salary to feel wealthy is $345,819. Interestingly, there were clear variations across different generations. Millennials envisage the highest annual salary of $418,325 to feel affluent, while baby boomers are at the lower end of the spectrum, feeling rich with an annual income of $273,812. Meanwhile, Gen Z and Gen X are not far behind the millennials, requiring annual incomes of $392,077 and $307,257, respectively.

Cost of Living and Savings

According to Finder’s money expert, Rebecca Pike, the increased cost of living has significantly influenced these figures. However, the research also highlighted a major disparity between the perceived rich income and the average savings of Australians. Almost half of the population (46%) could only survive on their savings for a month or less, with an average savings buffer of $37,975. Men typically have more savings than women, with an average of $52,655 compared to women’s $23,223.

Financial Advice

Pike advises Australians to review their expenses and ensure they are not overpaying for services to improve their financial situation. This advice is particularly crucial given the growing concern over rising prices and elevated interest rates impacting consumption and broader economic growth. With consumers becoming more budget conscious due to higher cost-of-living pressures, there is an urgent need for individuals to re-evaluate their financial strategies.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

