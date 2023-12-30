en English
Australia

Australians Look to a Brighter 2024: Emphasizing Health and Finances

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:56 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:30 am EST
Australians Look to a Brighter 2024: Emphasizing Health and Finances

As the curtain draws on another challenging year, Australians are setting their sights on a brighter future. A recent survey of over 1,000 Australian citizens revealed that 73% have committed to New Year’s resolutions for 2024, primarily focusing on health and personal finances. The survey results reflected the nation’s collective desire to regain control of their lives after a year of financial strain.

Personal Health and Finances: A United Front

Among those setting resolutions, 39% aim to adopt healthier eating habits, 36% plan to enhance their fitness regime, and 33% pledge to shed excess weight. These figures not only demonstrate a renewed commitment to personal wellbeing but also hint at Australians’ resilience and determination to overcome the challenges of the past year.

(Read Also: Brisbane Motorists Bear the Brunt of Australia's Highest Petrol Prices)

A Financially Optimistic Outlook

On the financial front, 54% of respondents plan to save more money, while 34% aim to cut down on their spending. A separate study conducted by Compare the Market echoes these findings, with approximately half of the respondents expressing the desire to increase their savings. While these numbers represent just a fraction of the population, the trend suggests a shift towards financial stability and optimism for the upcoming year.

The Generational Divide in New Year’s Resolutions

The inclination towards health or finance-based resolutions appears to vary across generations. However, the article does not delve into the specifics of this generational divide, leaving room for further exploration and analysis. Despite the disparity, the shared commitment to improvement underscores a sense of unity and collective resilience among Australians.

(Read Also: Australia Braces for Stormy End to 2023 and Wet Start to 2024)

Breaking Down Lofty Goals into Achievable Steps

While setting ambitious resolutions is commendable, the success lies in breaking them down into smaller, achievable steps. This approach not only makes the goals more manageable but also increases motivation by celebrating each small victory along the way. This method could be the key to transforming the hopeful optimism of New Year’s resolutions into concrete successes in the year ahead.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

