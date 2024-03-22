Australians Fall Victim to $120,000 Bali Villa Investment Scam: Thornhill Denies Fraud

Victims of an alleged Bali villa scam, including Australians, have reportedly lost around $120,000 to investments in non-existent properties, highlighting the risks of international real estate ventures. Chris Slade, Alana Cayless, and others were enticed by Prima Putri Thornhill with promises of lucrative returns on villa investments in Bali, only to find their money gone and the properties non-existent.

Initial Trust and Investment

Chris Slade's desire to invest in Indonesian real estate led him to Putry Thornhill, who proposed a joint investment in a Bali villa, promising quick returns. Alana Cayless, similarly enticed, invested in two villas, relying solely on photos and Putry's assurances. The victims' trust began to wane when communication with Putry dwindled after payments were made, raising doubts about the legitimacy of their investments.

Unraveling the Scam

As attempts to verify the existence of the villas failed, the reality of the scam surfaced. Emma Amanda and Rebecca Lussier Roy, among others, also reported substantial losses to Putry's scheme, with minimal to no reimbursement received. Despite these claims, Prima Putri Thornhill denied allegations of scamming, arguing that repayment agreements were in place. Victims' efforts to seek justice have been hampered by jurisdictional challenges and the international nature of the scam.

Legal Responses and Victim Action

In response to the growing complaints, NSW police acknowledged investigations into Putry's fraudulent activities, including luxury handbag trading. Victims have reached out to Australian Federal Police, Border Force, and Interpol for assistance, though the complexity of international scams presents significant obstacles. Thornhill's recent activities, including a stay near a Newcastle police station, have reignited hope among victims for potential legal recourse and recovery of their investments.

The Bali villa scam serves as a cautionary tale for prospective international investors, underscoring the importance of thorough due diligence and the risks of trusting unverified parties. As the victims continue their quest for justice, the case highlights the challenges of combating cross-border fraud and the need for stronger international cooperation in such matters.