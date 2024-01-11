en English
Australians Face Rising Scams Involving AI and QR Codes

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:13 pm EST
Australians Face Rising Scams Involving AI and QR Codes

In a startling development, Australians are facing an alarming rise in scams that leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and Quick Response (QR) codes. These sophisticated and tech-savvy scams are designed to deceive individuals, demonstrating a significant evolution in fraudulent schemes. As the threat intensifies, the public is being urged to maintain a high level of vigilance to protect themselves.

AI: The New Tool for Scammers

Scammers are increasingly employing AI technology to impersonate loved ones and perpetrate their nefarious activities. The scammers’ use of AI is a concerning trend, making it challenging for the average person to discern between genuine communication and a scam. This use of AI is not only innovative but frighteningly effective, making the fight against scams more complex than ever before.

QR Codes: A Double-Edged Sword

Alongside AI, QR codes have emerged as another tool in the scammers’ arsenal. Originally intended to provide convenience, these codes are now being manipulated to execute phishing scams. QR codes can easily be crafted to redirect users to malicious websites, tricking them into providing personal information or money. The unsuspecting public, accustomed to the benign use of QR codes, may find themselves ensnared in these scams.

Combatting the Threat

As the number of reported scams and calls received by the National Australia Bank’s (NAB) fraud team escalates, initiatives are being introduced by both the government and the banking industry to combat this menace. However, these technological advancements in scams underline the importance of individual vigilance. Australians are reminded to be cautious when interacting with QR codes and to scrutinize any requests for personal information or money that come from unverified or suspicious sources.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

