Australia

Australians Debate Over Beach Music Etiquette, Spotify Survey Insights

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:51 pm EST
Australians Debate Over Beach Music Etiquette, Spotify Survey Insights

As the Australian summer reaches its zenith, the discord over the appropriateness of playing music at the beach is reaching a crescendo. A recent survey conducted by Spotify has thrown a spotlight on this issue, revealing that a significant 78% of Australians endorse the prohibition of loud or offensive music on their sandy shores. This sentiment further extends to the implementation of penalties for those who violate this proposed beach music etiquette, with 57% of respondents in favor of such measures.

Global Trend: Silence at the Beach

Interestingly, this sentiment isn’t confined to Australia. Beachgoers worldwide are increasingly showing resistance towards excessive noise, with some locations, such as Portugal, already enforcing stringent rules and levying hefty fines for loud music. This global trend underscores a growing need for tranquil, unspoiled natural environments, free from the cacophony of everyday life.

A Balanced Approach: Loud and Quiet Zones

Despite the clamor for restrictions, the survey data indicates that Australians are not entirely averse to beach music. Over half of the respondents, 51% to be precise, endorse the concept of designated loud and quiet zones. Furthermore, a comfortable majority of 62% are not opposed to music played at a reasonable volume. This suggests a desire for a balanced approach, allowing everyone to enjoy the beach in their preferred manner.

A Question of Genre

Not all music, however, is deemed equal in this debate. The survey reveals that musical preferences play a crucial role in shaping public opinion. Pop, rock, and country music are generally more accepted, while heavy metal, electronic, and reggae face greater resistance. In response to these preferences, Spotify has curated a list of ‘neighbor-friendly’ songs, based on the top tracks added to Australian playlists with ‘beach’ or ‘summer’ in their titles since November 2022.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

