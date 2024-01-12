Australian Women Who Married Royalty: The Tale of Elsie Caroline Thompson and Beyond

The story of Elsie Caroline Thompson, a talented actress, singer, and comedienne from Sydney, is a testament to the audacity of Australian women who defied societal norms and expectations to marry into royalty. Elsie, in the early 20th century, captivated the Maharajah of Tikari, an Indian king, during a stage tour in India, marking the start of a love story that transcended racial and class divides.

The Love Story That Defied Boundaries

Their union, which required Elsie to divorce her first husband, George Stillwell, and convert to Hinduism, caused a sensation in Australia. Not only did she embrace Indian customs, but she committed herself to the cause of promoting education for girls in her local community, proving that love can indeed inspire transformation and growth. Despite their happiness, they were unable to bear children due to Elsie’s endometriosis.

A Globetrotting Life

The couple lived in India but traveled frequently to Europe, where Elsie showcased her singing talents, and the Maharajah indulged in his passion for race car driving. The Maharajah also served with the British armed forces during World War I. Their globe-trotting lifestyle added another dimension to their unconventional love story.

Challenges and Separation

However, their marriage was not without its challenges. By 1921, internal and external pressures led to a separation. Elsie returned to Australia in 1926, where she faced financial difficulties, sold the jewels gifted by her husband, and was eventually committed to a mental asylum.

Patterns of Love and Royalty

Elsie’s narrative is a chapter in a broader account of Australian women who married royalty. This group includes Mary Donaldson, the ninth Australian to marry overseas royalty and the fourth Australian-born queen. Other women married Indian maharajahs, Russian aristocrats, and a banished Albanian royal. Their stories are a testament to love crossing cultural boundaries, the complexities of life as a royal, and the personal sacrifices these women made.