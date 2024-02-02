Australian Wine Icon Iain Riggs to Judge at 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards

Iain Riggs AM, a distinguished veteran of the Australian wine industry, has been selected to serve as a judge at the prestigious 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA). Riggs, who boasts over half a century's worth of experience in winemaking, grape cultivation, and management, has a career punctuated by significant contributions to the industry, meriting his appointment as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for his service.

A Journey of Dedication and Excellence

Riggs' illustrious career covers key roles at Brokenwood Wines in the Hunter Valley, where he held sway as part owner, Chief Winemaker, and Managing Director for nearly four decades. His professional journey is a testament to his commitment to the wine industry, shaping its narrative both locally and internationally.

A Legacy of Leadership

His involvement with industry bodies is as extensive as his winemaking career. Riggs served on the inaugural Board of the Winemakers Federation of Australia, and held positions as its Vice-President and President of the Small Winemakers Forum of Australia. He also chaired the WFA Technical Sub-Committee for many years, reflecting his technical acumen and leadership skills.

Recognition and Accolades

Further illuminating his expertise is Riggs' extensive judging experience. He has served as Chair of the Sydney Royal Wine Show, Hunter Valley Wine Show, and the Shanghai International Wine Challenge. He has also been a tutor and board member of the Len Evans Tutorial, renowned for its rigorous training in wine judging and tasting. His contributions to the industry have been recognized with numerous accolades, including the Graham Gregory Award, the Wine Communicators Australia Legend of the Vine, and the distinction of being named a Living Legend of the Hunter Valley.

In addition to his wine-related endeavors, Riggs manages the Mistress Block Vineyard Boutique Accommodation and finds pleasure in the golf course, reflecting his diverse interests outside the world of wine. Riggs' appointment to the DWWA judging panel for 2024 marks another milestone in his distinguished career, reinforcing his standing as a leading figure in the global wine industry.