Australian War Memorial Makes it to Top 10 Free Tourist Attractions Globally

In a remarkable achievement, the Australian War Memorial in Canberra has crossed a significant milestone. It has been recognized as one of the top 10 free tourist attractions worldwide, according to a list compiled by Casago, an American holiday home rental company. This recognition places the memorial on a prestigious platform, highlighting its importance on a global scale.

Selection Based on Travelers’ Reviews

The selection process was far from arbitrary. It was based on reviews from TripAdvisor, one of the world’s largest travel platforms. The main focus was on finding attractions that offer free admission, particularly considering the rising travel costs. On average, admission fees for museums and tours in the US can reach up to $55 per day, making free attractions a sought-after option for many travelers.

Global Recognition for the War Memorial

The Australian War Memorial earned the ninth spot on the list, standing out among countless attractions worldwide. The Mini Harp Museum in Bruges, Belgium, secured the top position, boasting 94.5% of its reviews as five-star ratings. This institution is renowned for its daily 40-minute harp concerts hosted by Luc Vanlaere. The National Museum of the US Air Force and Horseshoe Falls, a part of Niagara Falls in Canada, secured the second and third positions respectively.

A Testament to Australia’s History

The Australian War Memorial serves as a significant shrine, museum, and archive that leaves an indelible impression on its visitors. Matt Anderson, the War Memorial Director, expressed pride in this accomplishment. The memorial, which attracts over one million visitors each year, offers free guided tours and exhibits on Australia’s military history. It also features a commemorative wall for fallen soldiers and a museum packed with various artifacts and displays.