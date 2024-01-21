Australian TV Host Rachel Corbett Shares Encounter with 'Pig Butchering' Scam

On a recent episode of the famous Australian TV show 'The Project,' host Rachel Corbett disclosed a chilling encounter with a 'pig butchering' scam. This type of scam, which thrives on the manipulation of vulnerable individuals often involving the elderly or lonely, starts with an innocuous communication, often a wrong-number text or call. Over time, the scammers cultivate a deceptive friendship or even a romantic relationship, leading their victim to invest in fraudulent schemes.

The Genesis of 'Pig Butchering'

The term 'pig butchering' originates from the scammers' strategy of 'fattening up' their targets with fake affection and care before 'slaughtering' them financially. In 2022 alone, Australian victims lost a staggering $4,500 every hour to these scams. As a response, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) has issued a warning to the public, especially in the run-up to Valentine's Day, and made public a seized 'pig butchering' criminal playbook in an effort to raise awareness about a scammer's modus operandi.

Four Stages of the Scam

According to the Acting Assistant Commissioner Cybercrime Command, Chris Goldsmid, the playbook unveils four stages of the scam - packaging, raising, killing (investment scam), and cashout. The AFP emphasizes the need for caution in online relationships and investments. They particularly caution against investments in foreign exchange, cryptocurrency, and speculative ventures without thorough research and professional advice.

How to Stay Safe?

AFP suggests seeking a second opinion from a professional, discussing potential investments with friends and family, and maintaining a healthy skepticism towards unusual payment requests. It is important to remember that these scammers often customize their approach based on their target's age, gender, sexual preference, and geography. While traditional romance scams begin on dating apps, pig butchering often starts with seemingly random text messages.

The AFP encourages victims of these scams to step forward, emphasizing that there's no shame in falling for these sophisticated schemes. The primary goal is to increase community awareness about the early signs of grooming to prevent further victimization.