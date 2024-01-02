en English
Australian Talent Scheme Draws Hong Kong Professionals: A Closer Look

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:20 am EST
Over the past four years, an Australian talent scheme has become a beacon for Hong Kong professionals, attracting a total of 1,339 residents. While the financial implications of this migration may vary, one Hong Kong man who relocated under the scheme has shed light on the reality of the financial landscape for professionals in Australia. Despite a perceived decrease in income, he points out that the benefits extend beyond dollar signs, particularly for those with children.

Trade-Offs and Benefits: A Closer Look at Earnings and Taxes

The man, who preferred to remain anonymous, stated that professionals tend to earn less in Australia compared to Hong Kong. He partly attributes this to the higher taxes in Australia. Yet, the decision to move was not solely based on income. The scheme offers other benefits, especially for families with children. In Australia, they can access benefits such as local university fees, which are lower than those for international students.

Data Processing and Personal Data Management

Another facet of this migration scheme is the handling of personal data. The process involves the use of cookies, unique identifiers, and other device data. This information may be shared with or used by third-party vendors and advertising partners. These entities can process the data based on legitimate interest, and users have the option to manage their data preferences. They can give or withdraw consent for various purposes, including advertising, content personalization, fraud prevention, and technical compatibility of content delivery.

The New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme

In the 2023-24 Budget, the HKSAR government announced the introduction of a new Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (CIES). This scheme aims to enrich Hong Kong’s talent pool and attract new capital. Eligible applicants must be 18 or older, possess net assets of not less than HK$30mn, and be willing to invest a minimum of HK$30mn in permissible investment assets. Successful applicants can bring their dependents to Hong Kong and may apply for extensions of stay. The new CIES underscores Hong Kong’s commitment to strengthen the development of asset and wealth management, financial, and related professional service sectors.

Australia HongKong
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

