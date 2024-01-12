en English
Australia

Australian Study Unveils Link Between Record Heat and Global Water Cycle Disruptions

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Australian Study Unveils Link Between Record Heat and Global Water Cycle Disruptions

Researchers at Australian National University have uncovered the alarming extent to which record heat in 2023 has disrupted the global water cycle, leading to intensified extremes of storms, floods, and droughts. The study, published on Thursday, identifies the combustion of fossil fuels as the main driver of these climate changes.

Rising Temperatures Stirring Storm Systems

The study delves into the correlation between the rising temperatures of seas and air and the intensified behavior of monsoons, cyclones, and other storm systems. It paints a picture of a world oscillating between climate extremes, with storms and cyclones releasing more water than ever before, and droughts setting in with alarming speed.

Global Impact of Climate Extremes

Examples of these extreme weather conditions include devastating rainfall events and powerful cyclones in Libya, Mozambique, Myanmar, New Zealand, and Australia. In contrast, worsened droughts have been observed in regions such as South America, Africa, and the Mediterranean, demonstrating the far-reaching impacts of these climatic changes.

Monitoring Climate Changes

The researchers utilized a combination of ground station data and satellite information to monitor real-time changes in rainfall, air temperature, and air humidity. These tools provided a comprehensive view of the dynamic shifts taking place in the global water cycle.

The study comes at a critical time, as eastern Australia grapples with severe storms and bushfires. With summer approaching, heat wave warnings have been issued across nearly all states and territories of Australia, excluding Tasmania. These developments underscore the urgency of addressing the climate crisis.

In response to the escalating scale of natural disasters, Australia has outlined legislative goals to reduce carbon emissions by 43% from 2005 levels by 2030. The nation aims to reach net zero emissions by 2050, signaling a commitment to combat the climate changes implicated in the study.

Australia Climate & Environment Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

