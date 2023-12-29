Australian Shares End 2023 with Strong Annual Gain Despite Final Day Dip

Australian shares ended 2023 on a slightly sour note, with a minor dip on the final trading day. However, this did not overshadow the strong annual gains of the year. The S & P ASX 200 index dropped marginally by 0.3 percent, closing at 7,590.8, while the All Ordinaries also descended by 0.3 percent to 7,829.5.

ASX 200: A Year of Robust Performance

Despite the modest downturn on the concluding day, the ASX 200 closed the year with an impressive 7.8 percent annual gain. It marks the best annual performance since 2021. The final session of the year was termed as ‘pretty unspectacular’ by Tim Waterer, the chief market analyst at KCM Trade. He attributed the fall to investors taking profits after a robust December, where the market soared over 7 percent.

Investor Optimism Amid Inflation Concerns

Investors are currently optimistic, pinning hopes on central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, to temper inflation without causing significant economic disruption. However, Waterer cautioned about possible market headwinds if the anticipated interest rate cuts do not materialize as expected.

Commodity Prices Influence Market Losses

The energy and materials sectors led the market losses, influenced by falling commodity prices. Brent crude oil dipped below $US78 per barrel, while iron ore futures rose by 1.2 percent to $US140.20 a tonne. The gold spot price also saw a drop, falling to $US2080 an ounce. The Australian dollar, on the other hand, strengthened against the US dollar, registering a 1.5 percent increase to reach US68.4c.

Wall Street Shows Mixed Results

Wall Street’s S & P 500 nearly reached a record high, while the Nasdaq and Dow Jones showed mixed results. Meanwhile, Eagers Automotive’s shares fell after a cyber attack impacted its vehicle transaction processes. Despite the slight dips on the final day, the Australian market’s overall annual gain of 7.8 percent paints an optimistic outlook for the coming year.