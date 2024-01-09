en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australian Shares and Bitcoin Soar Amid Wall Street Rally, Tech Stocks Shine

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:19 pm EST
Australian Shares and Bitcoin Soar Amid Wall Street Rally, Tech Stocks Shine

In a robust start to the trading week, Australian shares experienced a promising opening, with the S&P/ASX 200 index rising by 1.1 percent, spurred by a surge in Wall Street’s performance, particularly within the technology sector. The tech-laden Nasdaq made a significant leap of 1.78%, while the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 also posted gains of 0.2% and 0.95% respectively.

Technology Stocks Lead the Rally

A notable name among the gainers was Nvidia, a part of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ group of stocks that led the charge. Other tech companies, however, experienced some weakness, with shares in WiseTech Global, Xero, and Appen showing losses. Despite these isolated drops, the overall momentum in the tech sector remained positive, with the ASX 200 futures trading 1% higher at 7,506 points. This optimism comes as investors anticipate a soft landing for the US economy, with a 69.5% chance of at least a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve as early as March.

Bitcoin’s Value Soars, Crude Oil Prices Dip

As the stock market saw a positive trend, the value of Bitcoin also experienced a surge, jumping by 6.8% to hit over $47,000. This surge marked Bitcoin’s highest price since April 2022, facilitated by US regulators allowing Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) to invest directly into Bitcoin for the first time. In contrast, Brent crude oil experienced a dip in its price, creating a mixed picture in the commodities market.

Significant Market Developments and Trading Halts

Several significant developments unfolded in the market. China signaled potential monetary easing through a reserve ratio cut, stirring the Asian markets. Concurrently, local Australian companies, such as Worley and Alumina, entered trading halts. Worley’s halt came amid allegations of corruption, while Alumina’s halt was linked to a report by Alcoa. In the banking sector, the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) expressed a negative outlook on Worley, while the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) indicated its intent to seek 10-year subordinated debt.

0
Australia Business Finance
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
16 seconds ago
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
Israel has reportedly escalated its airstrike campaign in Syria, marking a significant intensification in the conflict. The targets have included cargo trucks, infrastructure, and the individuals involved in Iran’s weapons supply chain to regional proxies. This development follows recent incursions and attacks by Hezbollah and Hamas, which have resulted in a considerable increase in casualties.
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
58 mins ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
58 mins ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Arson Attack Repeats on Sydney Suburb Home: A Rising Safety Concern
1 min ago
Arson Attack Repeats on Sydney Suburb Home: A Rising Safety Concern
Golden Globe Winner Sarah Snook: A Journey from Classroom to Stardom
40 mins ago
Golden Globe Winner Sarah Snook: A Journey from Classroom to Stardom
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
57 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
16 seconds
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
From Survivor to Advocate: Li Yu-hsiang Champions Blood Donation in Taiwan
1 min
From Survivor to Advocate: Li Yu-hsiang Champions Blood Donation in Taiwan
Security Forces Surround Moise Katumbi's Residence Amid Election Dispute in DRC
3 mins
Security Forces Surround Moise Katumbi's Residence Amid Election Dispute in DRC
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
4 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Ulster Grand Prix: A Historic Race Mired in Challenges, Won't Return in 2024
7 mins
Ulster Grand Prix: A Historic Race Mired in Challenges, Won't Return in 2024
Ekanit Panya Prioritizes Club Over Country, Sparks Controversy
14 mins
Ekanit Panya Prioritizes Club Over Country, Sparks Controversy
Uncertain Discharge Date for Defense Secretary Austin: Pentagon Assures Uninterrupted Duties
16 mins
Uncertain Discharge Date for Defense Secretary Austin: Pentagon Assures Uninterrupted Duties
Ghana's Attorney General Defends 1992 Constitution Amid Calls for Overhaul
19 mins
Ghana's Attorney General Defends 1992 Constitution Amid Calls for Overhaul
Brazil's President Lula Stands Firm: No Pardons for Capital Rioters
19 mins
Brazil's President Lula Stands Firm: No Pardons for Capital Rioters
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
4 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
57 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
58 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
58 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app