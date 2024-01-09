Australian Shares and Bitcoin Soar Amid Wall Street Rally, Tech Stocks Shine

In a robust start to the trading week, Australian shares experienced a promising opening, with the S&P/ASX 200 index rising by 1.1 percent, spurred by a surge in Wall Street’s performance, particularly within the technology sector. The tech-laden Nasdaq made a significant leap of 1.78%, while the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 also posted gains of 0.2% and 0.95% respectively.

Technology Stocks Lead the Rally

A notable name among the gainers was Nvidia, a part of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ group of stocks that led the charge. Other tech companies, however, experienced some weakness, with shares in WiseTech Global, Xero, and Appen showing losses. Despite these isolated drops, the overall momentum in the tech sector remained positive, with the ASX 200 futures trading 1% higher at 7,506 points. This optimism comes as investors anticipate a soft landing for the US economy, with a 69.5% chance of at least a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve as early as March.

Bitcoin’s Value Soars, Crude Oil Prices Dip

As the stock market saw a positive trend, the value of Bitcoin also experienced a surge, jumping by 6.8% to hit over $47,000. This surge marked Bitcoin’s highest price since April 2022, facilitated by US regulators allowing Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) to invest directly into Bitcoin for the first time. In contrast, Brent crude oil experienced a dip in its price, creating a mixed picture in the commodities market.

Significant Market Developments and Trading Halts

Several significant developments unfolded in the market. China signaled potential monetary easing through a reserve ratio cut, stirring the Asian markets. Concurrently, local Australian companies, such as Worley and Alumina, entered trading halts. Worley’s halt came amid allegations of corruption, while Alumina’s halt was linked to a report by Alcoa. In the banking sector, the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) expressed a negative outlook on Worley, while the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) indicated its intent to seek 10-year subordinated debt.