Australian Sharemarket Kicks Off 2024 with Resilience

The Australian sharemarket proved resilient on the first trading day of 2024, bouncing back from a poor showing the week before from Wall Street. With a gain of 37 points, or 0.5%, the S&P/ASX 200 index concluded the day at 7627.8, indicating the highest yearly return since 2021.

Energy Stocks Lead the Way

Energy stocks emerged as the standout performers as coal miners Whitehaven and Yancoal, along with major oil companies like Woodside and Santos, reaped significant gains. This surge was fueled by strengthening commodity prices, particularly Brent crude oil, which hit US$78 a barrel due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

(Read Also: Australian Sharemarket Kicks off 2024 on a High Note Amid Global Market Dynamism)

Comm Services and IT Sectors Make Strides

The communication services and information technology sectors also posted positive results. Companies like REA Group, Car Group, WiseTech, and Xero made notable advancements. In addition, large cap advancers such as JB Hi-Fi, AGL, and CBA added to the market’s upward swing, while iron ore giants Fortescue and Rio Tinto yielded mixed results.

REITS and Insurers Struggle

On the other end of the spectrum, REITS emerged as the worst-performing sector, registering notable losses in Goodman Group, Charter Hall Group, and Mirvac. Insurers, including IAG, Suncorp, and QBE, also fell into the decliners’ column.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s address, promising economic momentum and job creation, exerted a positive influence on iron ore prices. However, Asian equities were projected to start lower, impacted by a powerful earthquake in Japan and a mixed close to 2023 for US stocks.

(Read Also: Australia’s Economic Outlook: A Glimmer of Hope for Household Finances in 2024)

Looking Ahead

Investors are eagerly awaiting the release of Chinese manufacturing data and closely monitoring geopolitical developments. These include Iran’s move to deploy a warship to the Red Sea, which could potentially disrupt energy markets. The past year observed a significant surge in equity markets, spearheaded by an AI boom, with chipmakers like Nvidia and AMD leading the charge.

Read More