Australia

Australian Sharemarket Kicks off 2024 on a High Note Amid Global Market Dynamism

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:23 am EST
Australian Sharemarket Kicks off 2024 on a High Note Amid Global Market Dynamism

The Australian sharemarket has kicked off 2024 with a robust performance, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closing on Tuesday at 7627.8, just five points shy of its record high from August 2021. The surge in commodity prices has fuelled this rise, leading to a 0.5 percent increase, or 37 points, for the index. This positive swing was visible across most sectors, with ten out of eleven sectors closing in the green.

Broader Market Context

Looking beyond the Australian market, Bitcoin experienced a significant jump, reaching its highest level in 21 months. This rise has been spurred by hopes of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval. Meanwhile, iron ore prices have skyrocketed over $US140, and there are indications of acceleration in China’s factory activity. However, the New Year began on a downbeat note for stocks in China, dragging down the overall Asian market.

Oil Prices Surge Amid Red Sea Tensions

On the other side of the globe, oil prices have soared as tensions escalate in the Red Sea following boat attacks and the entry of an Iranian warship into the area. This has added another layer of complexity to the global financial landscape at the start of the year.

Outlook for 2024

The strong start to 2024 for the Australian sharemarket is expected to continue, given the current dynamics in commodities and global developments. The S&P/ASX 200 index registered a 7.8% annual advance for 2023, its best return since 2021. Market experts anticipate a consolidation period before a potential breakout to the upside in 2024. The prospects for ASX companies and mega-cap tech stocks also look promising, with chief investment officers maintaining a positive outlook.

As we continue to navigate through 2024, it is clear that the financial markets will remain dynamic, with various commodities and sectors experiencing shifts in response to global developments.

Australia Business Finance
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

