Australian Sharemarket Closes 2023 with Impressive 7.8% Annual Gain

In a year beset by economic turbulence, the Australian sharemarket has managed to end 2023 on a high note, marking a 7.8 percent annual gain. This performance, the best since the 13 percent surge in 2021, comes after a 5.5 percent dip in the previous year. In the final session of 2023, the S&P/ASX 200 index closed near its record high from August 2021, at 7590.8, despite a slight 0.3 percent dip. The All Ordinaries also experienced a 0.3 percent decline on the last trading day.

Key Players in the Market Rise

Key contributors to the sharemarket’s annual success include companies like Neuren Pharmaceuticals, which saw an impressive 214.1 percent surge following positive clinical trial results for a cognitive disorder drug. Building material firms such as James Hardie and Collins Foods also demonstrated resilience in the inflationary market.

Challenges Faced by Some Companies

However, the year was not without its challenges. Lithium and nickel producers like Core Lithium and IGO suffered considerable losses due to price slumps and oversupply issues. Star Entertainment also grappled with a difficult year, witnessing a 65.8 percent decline amid a $2.4 billion loss. Additionally, Eagers Automotive reported a cyber incident that is predicted to impact its financial results due to delayed vehicle sales.

Geopolitical Tensions Impacting the Market

Geopolitical tensions also played a role in the market’s performance. These included the US’s intervention in a Houthi rebel attack on commercial ships and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza. Despite these challenges, the overall performance of the Australian sharemarket was positive, reflecting the resilience and adaptability of the Australian economy in the face of adversity.