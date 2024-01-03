en English
Australia

Australian Services Sector Contracts: A ‘Soft-Landing’ Predicted by RBA

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Australian Services Sector Contracts: A 'Soft-Landing' Predicted by RBA

The Australian Services sector has witnessed a contraction, as revealed by the recent Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data released by Judo Bank. The PMI for December, although showing a slight increase to 47.1 from November’s 46.0, remained below the critical 50.0 mark, signifying a contraction in services activity for the third month in a row. The rate of contraction is the second quickest in 23 months, only outpaced by the third quarter of 2021.

Slowing Economy or Accelerating Downturn?

Matthew De Pasuale, an economist at Judo Bank, shared insights indicating a slowing economy rather than an accelerating downturn. He pointed out that the composite output index saw a marginal improvement, ending the year at 46.9. Simultaneously, the new orders index experienced a decline, reaching a low unseen since late 2021.

High Interest Rates and ‘Soft-Landing’

Despite higher interest rates affecting households, the output and new order indexes are in tune with the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) forecast of a ‘soft-landing’ for the Australian economy. The Australian Dollar (AUD), surprisingly, remained unaffected by the PMI data, as the possibility of an economic downturn was already factored into the market.

The Significance of Services PMI

The Services PMI serves as a vital economic indicator, evaluating business activity in the service sector through senior executive surveys. It can forecast trends in GDP, employment, and inflation. A PMI above 50 suggests expansion, while a figure below 50 indicates contraction.

Though the Australian Services sector has been contracting for the past 14 months, the Manufacturing PMI shows signs of a slight increase. However, the overall economy continues to contract, and the manufacturing sector follows suit. The contraction in economic activity is largely due to the decline in demand for Australian manufacturing, high interest rates, and a sluggish Australian economy.

As the world anticipates the release of Composite and Services PMI data, the RBA stresses the importance of evaluating additional data to assess risk balance before deciding on future interest rates. The health of the Chinese economy, Australia’s largest trading partner, significantly influences the value of the Australian Dollar. A flourishing Chinese economy boosts demand for the AUD, enhancing its value.

Australia Business Economy
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Australia

