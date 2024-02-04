Australian Schools Reopen: Emphasizing Self-Esteem and Confidence for Student Success

As the gates of Australian schools swing open to welcome students into a new academic year, the experts from the Triple P - Positive Parenting Program are luminating the critical role that self-esteem and confidence play in shaping a child's journey towards academic, social, and emotional success. These are not just attributes but protective layers against mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

The Struggles Parents Face

Carol Markie-Dadds, the International Country Director for Triple P, sheds light on the myriad challenges that parents grapple with. School refusal, a phenomenon affecting almost two in five families, and the looming shadow of cost-of-living pressures, are among the hurdles that parents must leap over.

Markie-Dadds acknowledges that children may harbor mixed feelings about the commencement of the school year. The fear of fitting in, the anxiety revolving around coping with schoolwork, and the uncertainty of a new environment can be daunting. Thus, she urges parents to shift their focus towards bolstering their children's self-esteem, confidence, and coping skills to facilitate a smooth transition into the academic year.

The Power of Healthy Self-Esteem

Research is a testament to the power of a healthy self-esteem. Children who see themselves in a positive light are more inclined to embrace learning, perform well in school, cooperate with others, and foster strong social skills. These factors coalesce to contribute to better mental and physical health.

Nurturing Self-Esteem: A Guide for Parents

So, how can parents cultivate these qualities in their children? Markie-Dadds suggests a multi-pronged approach. Parents can model desirable behavior, cheer on the effort rather than the outcome, guide children through problem-solving, grant them the autonomy to make decisions, normalize failure as a part of the learning process, and promote emotional intelligence.

The Triple P Program, funded by the Australian federal government's Department of Health and Aged Care, offers a trove of tips for parents to build their children's self-esteem. These include praising effort - not just outcomes, being a positive role model, instilling confidence in their abilities, reassuring them that failure is part of the learning journey, and encouraging them to identify their emotions and make decisions independently.

The lessons we learn at home shape us, and the confidence we gain carries us through life. As such, nurturing self-esteem and self-confidence in children is an investment in their future.