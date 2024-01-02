en English
Australia

Australian School’s Innovative Program Tackles School Refusal

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:08 pm EST
Australian School's Innovative Program Tackles School Refusal

As the rising issue of school refusal sweeps across Australia, a beacon of hope emerges from an outreach class at Wiripaang Public School in Lake Macquarie, New South Wales. This unique initiative has effectively supported the reintegration of students such as 13-year-old Ava Towers back into mainstream education.

Breaking Barriers with Bespoke Programs

Ava, who grappled with severe anxiety, leading her to discontinue school, is currently thriving after her participation in a 10-week program run by John Hunter Hospital School. This program, targeting students from kindergarten to year 12 with attendance rates plummeting below 50% due to long-term ailments, mental health issues, or poor homeschooling engagement, offers a reduced class size, flexible hours, and tutors versed in mental health first aid and trauma-informed practices.

Commencing with merely an hour of class, the program progressively builds up, its aim firmly set on instilling confidence and easing pupils back into a regular school routine. Ava’s father, Paul Towers, expressed immense relief and satisfaction with the positive transformation in his daughter, who now confidently participates in mainstream educational activities.

A National Call to Action

A Senate report has underscored the gravity of school refusal and urged educational ministers to devise a national action plan within a 12-month timeframe. This move is to address the issue plaguing thousands of children across the country.

Success Stories from Across the Globe

In a similar vein, the Royal Free hospital children’s school at the refurbished Konstam Centre in Camden, UK, has been successful in assisting children grappling with school refusal and emotional-based avoidance issues. The institution provides therapy and a supportive environment, resulting in positive outcomes, including enhanced mental health and academic success.

The success of this hospital school has paved the way for the support and renovation of a bespoke unit at the Konstam Centre. This is the inaugural facility of its kind, designed to aid children aged five to 16 who have been estranged from school due to their medical or mental health challenges. Admissions are limited, with referrals required from a medical professional, social worker, or school leader. The development of the Konstam centre was the result of local authority-maintained schools working in unison and investing financially.

Australia Education Mental Health Crisis
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

