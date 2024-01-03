Australian Saver Unveils Money-Saving Strategies for 2024

An Australian thrift enthusiast has unveiled a comprehensive roadmap of money-saving tactics for 2024. The strategies are designed to leverage discounts and rewards programs to optimize savings. A key element in this fiscal game plan is the alternating use of meal kit delivery services like Hello Fresh and Marley Spoon. By doing so, the individual intends to capitalize on the continuous discount offers provided by these services.

Maximizing Rewards and Minimizing Costs

The frugal Australian also plans to exploit Woolworths’ Everyday Rewards program to its fullest. Additionally, the 7-Eleven Fuel Lock feature is on their radar. By manipulating their IP address, they aim to scout for the best fuel deals across the nation. Such smart use of technology is indicative of the evolving landscape of bargain hunting in the digital age. Furthermore, the individual intends to pursue credit card opening bonuses, particularly for Qantas or Virgin Velocity points. They aim to achieve this through online shopping and the usage of a Qantas browser widget that links purchases directly to their account.

Negotiating Contracts and Harnessing Rebates

The savvy saver plans to negotiate contracts with health insurance and phone providers, targeting better deals and discounts. In a world where consumer loyalty is often rewarded with higher costs, this move echoes the importance of staying proactive in seeking more beneficial arrangements. They also aim to tap into solar and electric vehicle rebates available in their state, further reducing expenditure. For business owners, they recommend considering the Temporary Full Expensing for business car purchases, highlighting a strategy that could have been leveraged before the program ended in June 2023.

Interest Rates and Price Comparison

Variable interest rates under 6% are another negotiation target for the cost-conscious individual, aiming to lessen mortgage costs. This tactic underscores the importance of being informed and vigilant about market trends. The final piece of advice from the thrift enthusiast is to compare prices for big-ticket items meticulously, ensuring the best deals. Other Australians have added their tips to the pot, recommending cheaper produce marketplaces, budget supermarkets, discount SIM cards, and joining ‘buy nothing’ groups for free items.