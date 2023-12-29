Australian Retailers Brace for Early 2024 Slowdown After Record December

In a season of unexpected highs, Australian retailers are now being urged to prepare for a potential slowdown in the early half of 2024. After enjoying better-than-anticipated sales during the festive month of December and the traditional Boxing Day, economists are forecasting a period of tightened consumer spending that could last up to six months.

A December to Remember

The Australian Retailers Association reports a modest 1.6% increase in seasonal sales, bringing the total to a record $24 billion. This was accompanied by an unexpected surge in purchases of home essentials, hinting at consumers preparing to reduce their discretionary spending. Remarkably, sales of high-end robot vacuum cleaners remained robust during the Boxing Day sales.

Looking Beyond the Festive Cheer

However, the festive cheer may be short-lived. Economists from Access Economics and ANZ point out that 2023 was a flat year for spending when adjusted for inflation and population growth but don’t foresee an immediate spending crisis. The pressure of rising interest rates and inflation on household budgets is evident, yet the anticipated federal tax cuts could offer a much-needed boost to the retail sector by mid-2024.

Consumer Behaviour During the Festive Season

While dining out saw a decline during the festive season, department store and clothing sales witnessed an upswing. Retail giant Harvey Norman reported a surprise boost in November and December sales but warns of a potential slowdown in the months ahead. In response to the economic uncertainty and cost-conscious consumers, retailers have been adjusting their pricing strategies, offering early sales and discounts.

Looking Ahead

Despite these challenges, the retail landscape is expected to improve from July onwards, providing some optimism for retailers amidst the anticipated tough months ahead. The retail sector is a key barometer of the broader economy, and its performance in the coming months will be closely watched.