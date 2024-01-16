Australian Researchers Uncover Potential World's Largest Asteroid Impact Site

Researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have unearthed the potential epicenter of the world's largest known asteroid impact, a discovery that might dramatically rewrite the annals of terrestrial history. Nestled near Deniliquin in southern New South Wales (NSW), Australia, this colossal structure, christened the 'Deniliquin structure', is estimated to span an astounding 520 kilometers in diameter. In comparison, the nearly 300-kilometer-wide Vredefort impact structure in South Africa, previously considered the largest, pales.

Advertisment

Unmasking the Deniliquin Structure

The unveiling of the Deniliquin structure, a result of rigorous analysis of magnetic patterns beneath the Murray Basin and geophysical data, was documented in the respected journal Tectonophysics. The researchers posit that the asteroid impact cluster that birthed the Deniliquin structure occurred some 445 million years ago. This cosmic event aligns intriguingly with the Late Ordovician mass extinction event, a catastrophic episode that extinguished approximately 85 percent of Earth's marine species and 60 percent of land vertebrates.

Features of the Deniliquin Structure

Advertisment

The Deniliquin structure is marked by a seismically defined dome at its center and a symmetrical rippling pattern in the crust. Additionally, a deep deformation, extending up to 30 kilometers above a mantle dome, further accentuates this massive structure. While these features strongly hint at an asteroid impact of gargantuan proportions, the scientific community acknowledges the need for further investigation.

Future Research Plans

The research team at UNSW has set their sights on drilling into the Deniliquin structure to secure physical evidence that could definitively validate their findings. This endeavor, while challenging, holds the promise of enriching our understanding of Earth's geological and biological history.