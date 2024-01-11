en English
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:58 pm EST
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity

Dr. Xiaotao Jiang, a medical researcher at the University of New South Wales’s Microbiome Research Centre, is set to advance the frontiers of medical science with a new study. The NSW Health Early Career Research Funding has been awarded to Jiang to undertake a promising study on a rare medical treatment—Faecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT)—for treating obesity and dementia.

FMT: A Revolutionary Approach

FMT is an innovative treatment that involves the transfer of stool from a healthy donor into the intestinal tract of an unwell recipient. The underlying principle is the belief that the bacterial community of a healthy donor can significantly influence the recipient’s intestinal bacteria, potentially leading to improved health outcomes. This unconventional approach to treatment is based on the manipulation of the gut microbiome to promote health.

Unraveling The Role of Microbiome in Dementia and Obesity

Dr. Jiang’s study carries substantial importance as it aims to create an FMT product specifically for dementia and obesity, diseases that increasingly impact Australian adults, with rising diagnosis rates and limited progress in treatments. The research project, set to take place at the centre based at St George Hospital, plans to kickstart a clinical trial.

Decoding the ‘Signature’

One of the key elements of the study will involve the use of multi-omics to identify specific microorganisms and the chemicals they produce in cases of dementia and obesity. The aim is to create a ‘signature’ for both diseases. Using this disease-specific signature and a ‘signature for health’ derived from the Healthy Optimal Australian Microbiome Study, Jiang intends to establish a platform for selecting ideal stool donors.

In collaboration with Lifeblood (Australian Red Cross), the project aims to develop FMT products suitable for clinical trials. However, the success of this research hinges on community participation, as stool sample donations are crucial for the final development of the therapeutic product.

Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

