Australian Pubs Garner Larger Share of Gambling Profits

Despite possessing only a quarter of the poker machines in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, pubs have been increasingly successful in capturing a larger share of gambling profits. According to the latest quarterly data from NSW Liquor and Gaming, pubs accounted for an impressive 45 percent of total gaming revenue in the state. This trend suggests a growing concentration of poker machines in fewer venues, especially those owned by large hotel groups that are centering their strategies around gaming.

Poker Machines: A Lucrative Asset

Among hotels, the Markets Hotel in Homebush, the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, and the Wentworth Hotel in Homebush West were identified as the most profitable in terms of gaming revenue. However, the specifics of gambling revenue per venue remain undisclosed by Liquor and Gaming. This concentration of poker machines in fewer venues allows for increased profitability, despite the smaller number of machines, indicating the strategic placement and management of these assets.

Increasing Profits Amid Public Health Concerns

Overall, gamblers’ losses on poker machines in hotels amounted to a staggering $946 million over a 92-day period ending on September 30, 2023. This figure represents a small increase from the same period in 2022, further highlighting the growing profitability of poker machines in pubs. A Wesley Mission analysis of government figures reveals that the proportion of gamblers’ losses in pubs rose from 40 percent in 2019 to 43.36 percent in the first three quarters of 2023.

However, this growing revenue stream has raised concerns. The increase in gambling revenue is seen by some as an exploitation of legislative loopholes by a small cohort of pubs, potentially exacerbating a worsening public health crisis. As the profits from poker machines continue to rise, so too do the societal implications of increased gambling.