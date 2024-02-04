Australian Property Market Witnesses Vibrant Start to Auction Year

As the calendar welcomed 2024, the Australian property market rolled out the red carpet for a vibrant start to the auction year. High auction clearance rates echo throughout the country's major cities, signaling a strong wave of buyer confidence. In a report by CoreLogic, the national preliminary clearance rate hit an impressive 73.9% from 1671 auctions. This figure marks a notable increase from the previous year and a significant leap from the end of December 2023.

City-Specific Rates Reflect Robust Market

Sydney, the most populous city in Australia, experienced the highest clearance rate since July of last year. The city's auction success rate clocked in at 76.3%, followed closely by Melbourne at 71.9%. Brisbane and Adelaide were also not far behind, with auction clearance rates of 68.5% and 77.6%, respectively.

Economical Factors Fuelling the Momentum

The market's robust performance is not an isolated phenomenon. Economists point to lower inflation expectations and the potential of early rate cuts as instrumental factors driving the market surge. However, they also caution against premature optimism. The influx of new stock in the upcoming weeks could moderate this initial wave of buyer enthusiasm.

Notable Sales Indicate High Buyer Interest

Part of this surge can be seen in several notable sales. A deceased estate in Dulwich Hill, Sydney, found new owners in first home buyers for a hearty $1.86 million. A four-bedroom home in Turramurra didn't wait for its auction date, selling for $2.88 million after being brought to the market two weeks early due to high interest. Further south, in Wentworth Point, a two-bedroom apartment fetched $1.29 million, a figure significantly above its reserve price.

However, the real test of the market's strength lies in the auction activity over the next month. It will be pivotal in determining if the market can maintain its robust start. As buyer advocates note, a substantial amount of new listings is expected to hit the market. The outcome of this anticipated flood of properties will inevitably impact the current momentum, for better or worse.