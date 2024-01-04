en English
Australian Property Market Shows Resilience and Appeal in Recent Transactions

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
Australian Property Market Shows Resilience and Appeal in Recent Transactions

In a series of recent transactions, the Australian property market has displayed remarkable resilience, with prime assets in high demand. The most notable deals involve acquisitions in Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney by both local and foreign buyers, indicating the market’s global appeal.

Melbourne: A Prime Asset Magnet

In Melbourne, Mitchell and Milledge House, boasting 85 meters of retail frontage on an 1800-square-meter corner site, fetched over $55 million at a yield of 4.2 percent. Facilitated by Cushman & Wakefield agents and Charter Keck Cramer advisers, the deal saw interest from approximately 200 prospects, resulting in 10 competitive offers. This transaction underscores the strength of prime assets in the CBD property market.

Perth and Brisbane: A Hotspot for Singaporean Investors

Australian property continues to catch the eye of overseas investors, specifically those from Singapore. Singaporean real estate developer Hiap Hoe acquired the Great Eastern Motor Lodge in Perth for $40 million, adding a strategically located hotel with 198 rooms and 180 parking spaces to its hospitality portfolio. In another deal, Singapore’s Wing Tai Holdings secured a two-story office building with development potential in Melbourne for $28 million.

Meanwhile, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT, also based in Singapore, sold three logistics properties near Brisbane to AsheMorgan for $73 million, a premium deal highlighting the industrial property sector’s robustness.

Sydney: Local Developers Step Up

Local Australian developers are also making their mark. In Sydney, A2B Australia sold its head office for $78 million to local developer Doublespace. This transaction coincides with A2B’s announcement of a buyout offer from Singapore’s ComfortDelGro, indicating a potential shift in the local property landscape.

In conclusion, the Australian property market’s latest transactions signal a healthy demand for prime assets. Amidst global market uncertainties, the strength of these transactions, particularly in the CBD, industrial, and hospitality sectors, highlights the market’s resilience and appeal to a diverse range of investors.

Australia Singapore
Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

