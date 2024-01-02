Australian Property Market 2024: Projections and Implications

As the sun rises on the Australian property market in 2024, a series of predictions are casting light on the potential trends and changes. These projections, emanating from financial institutions, real estate professionals, and economists, are essential navigational tools for homebuyers, investors, policymakers, and those whose livelihoods are intertwined with the ebbs and flows of the property sector.

The Monetary Pulse

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) envisions a cut in interest rates by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) by 75 basis points by September 2024, with inflation veering towards a 2-3% target. This sentiment is echoed by Westpac’s chief economist, who foresees the cash rate dipping from September 2024, in response to decelerating inflation. Despite forecasting positive economic growth, the CBA’s chief economist anticipates a 4.5% rise in unemployment by the close of the year.

Housing Market Dynamics

Following an 8.1% rise in Australian home prices in 2023, a marked recovery from a 5% drop the previous year, the pace of growth has been tempered by rising interest rates and cost of living pressures. Cities like Sydney, Perth, and Brisbane have seen significant price increases, though Sydney still lags 2.1% behind its January 2022 peak. Melbourne’s property price growth has been more modest. The RBA’s hike to 4.35% in November 2023, driven by inflation concerns, has been a key influence on housing trends, with further hikes unlikely and potential cuts expected to stimulate demand later in the year.

Forecasting the Future

Nicola Powell, Chief of Research and Economics at Domain, predicts that factors such as population growth, a potential tipping point in the rental market, and interest rates could continue to shape the housing market, possibly driving prices even higher in 2024. Domain’s projections suggest growth rates of 6-8% for houses and 2-3% for units in Australian capital cities in the upcoming year. This forecast comes against the backdrop of a cooling trend in home-price growth, as deteriorating affordability and rising borrowing costs take some heat out of the market. Sydney’s prices rose a modest 0.2% in December 2023, while Melbourne saw a 0.3% decline.

In a period of substantial change, the Australian property market in 2024 is expected to present both opportunities and challenges for various stakeholders. The market will be shaped by various factors, such as shifts from remote to office work, changing family needs, intergenerational wealth influence, investor influx, effects of interest rates on refinancing decisions, new rezoning policies, and global economic uncertainty. All these factors will ultimately impact the decision-making processes of homebuyers, investors, real estate professionals, and policymakers.