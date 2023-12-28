Australian Privacy Commissioner Probes TikTok Over Data Privacy Concerns

The Australian Privacy Commissioner has embarked on a formal investigation into the Chinese-owned social media platform, TikTok, following allegations of mishandling user data. The probe comes amidst concerns about data security and privacy in the digital age, particularly regarding platforms with links to foreign governments.

TikTok Under Scrutiny

Owned by ByteDance, TikTok finds itself in the spotlight as the Australian Information Commissioner investigates claims of privacy breaches and data scraping. Despite the company’s denial of any privacy law violations and its assertion that the use of tracking tools is industry-wide and voluntary for advertising clients, concerns persist over data harvesting by ByteDance and its ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Global Conversation on Data Privacy

This investigation is indicative of the growing scrutiny of tech giants and their data practices. Regulatory bodies worldwide are examining the responsibilities of social media companies in protecting user privacy. TikTok, with its global presence and user base, is inevitably part of this conversation. The outcome of this investigation could have far-reaching implications for TikTok’s operations in Australia and potentially influence regulatory actions in other countries.

Reforms on the Horizon

Australia is not alone in its concerns about TikTok’s data practices. The UK Information Commissioner’s Office found that over 1 million UK children under 13 were using the app in 2020, and the company had not done enough to verify the users’ age. Consequently, TikTok was fined $24 million for unlawfully processing the data of these users. With reforms to the Privacy Act expected in 2024, Australian brands are being urged to remove tracking tools from their TikTok accounts due to privacy concerns.

In conclusion, the Australian Privacy Commissioner’s investigation into TikTok’s handling of personal data reflects a global trend towards greater scrutiny of social media platforms and their data practices. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of data security and privacy, the outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for the future of social media and digital privacy.