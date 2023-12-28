en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australian Privacy Commissioner Probes TikTok Over Data Privacy Concerns

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:49 am EST
Australian Privacy Commissioner Probes TikTok Over Data Privacy Concerns

The Australian Privacy Commissioner has embarked on a formal investigation into the Chinese-owned social media platform, TikTok, following allegations of mishandling user data. The probe comes amidst concerns about data security and privacy in the digital age, particularly regarding platforms with links to foreign governments.

TikTok Under Scrutiny

Owned by ByteDance, TikTok finds itself in the spotlight as the Australian Information Commissioner investigates claims of privacy breaches and data scraping. Despite the company’s denial of any privacy law violations and its assertion that the use of tracking tools is industry-wide and voluntary for advertising clients, concerns persist over data harvesting by ByteDance and its ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Global Conversation on Data Privacy

This investigation is indicative of the growing scrutiny of tech giants and their data practices. Regulatory bodies worldwide are examining the responsibilities of social media companies in protecting user privacy. TikTok, with its global presence and user base, is inevitably part of this conversation. The outcome of this investigation could have far-reaching implications for TikTok’s operations in Australia and potentially influence regulatory actions in other countries.

Reforms on the Horizon

Australia is not alone in its concerns about TikTok’s data practices. The UK Information Commissioner’s Office found that over 1 million UK children under 13 were using the app in 2020, and the company had not done enough to verify the users’ age. Consequently, TikTok was fined $24 million for unlawfully processing the data of these users. With reforms to the Privacy Act expected in 2024, Australian brands are being urged to remove tracking tools from their TikTok accounts due to privacy concerns.

In conclusion, the Australian Privacy Commissioner’s investigation into TikTok’s handling of personal data reflects a global trend towards greater scrutiny of social media platforms and their data practices. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of data security and privacy, the outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for the future of social media and digital privacy.

0
Australia Cybersecurity Social
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Burglary at Triple Murder Accused Erin Patterson's Home Adds Twist to 'Mushroom Mystery'

By Geeta Pillai

TikTok Under Investigation in Australia Over User Data Handling

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach

By Salman Khan

Navigating 2024: Predictions for Australia's Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chao ...
@Australia · 25 mins
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chao ...
heart comment 0
MH370 Mystery: Former Naval Officer Proposes New Theory

By Geeta Pillai

MH370 Mystery: Former Naval Officer Proposes New Theory
Tragedy Strikes Amidst Severe Weather: Six-Year-Old Boy Dies in Victoria

By Geeta Pillai

Tragedy Strikes Amidst Severe Weather: Six-Year-Old Boy Dies in Victoria
Queensland Family’s Terrifying Christmas Day Carjacking Incident: Children Safe, Perpetrator At Large

By Geeta Pillai

Queensland Family's Terrifying Christmas Day Carjacking Incident: Children Safe, Perpetrator At Large
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome

By Geeta Pillai

Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome
Latest Headlines
World News
ED Implicates Priyanka Gandhi in Charge Sheet Over Haryana Land Deal
4 mins
ED Implicates Priyanka Gandhi in Charge Sheet Over Haryana Land Deal
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
5 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
China Dramatically Reduces Infectious Disease Reporting Time
8 mins
China Dramatically Reduces Infectious Disease Reporting Time
Xi Jinping's Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China's International Relations Focus
10 mins
Xi Jinping's Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China's International Relations Focus
Tony Blair's Unfulfilled Vision: Relocating Wimbledon FC to Belfast
10 mins
Tony Blair's Unfulfilled Vision: Relocating Wimbledon FC to Belfast
Ex-President Edgar Lungu Challenges Court's Jurisdiction on His Eligibility
10 mins
Ex-President Edgar Lungu Challenges Court's Jurisdiction on His Eligibility
Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice
10 mins
Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
12 mins
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
12 mins
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
5 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
14 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
24 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app