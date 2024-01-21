Australian PM Calls Emergency Caucus Meeting Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

Amid a growing cost-of-living crisis, Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has called for an emergency caucus meeting. The crisis, marked by escalating prices of essential goods and services, is making everyday expenses increasingly unaffordable for many Australians. This alarming situation underscores the pressing need for immediate government intervention and policy measures.

Government's Response to the Crisis

In response to the mounting economic and living cost issues, the Prime Minister has decided to convene a cabinet meeting. The government's efforts to address these challenges are expected to be discussed, with a particular focus on tackling inflation and providing cost-of-living relief.

Nationals Call for a Grocery Code of Conduct Review

One of the proposed measures is a review of the Grocery Code of Conduct, as called for by the Nationals. This review is expected to help address the high supermarket prices that are contributing significantly to the cost-of-living crisis. The Senate is also examining supermarket prices as part of its efforts to alleviate the economic burden on Australian citizens.

Upcoming Public Addresses and By-elections

Prime Minister Albanese is also scheduled to address cost pressures at the National Press Club. In addition, the issue is likely to feature prominently in the upcoming by-election on March 2, further highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Despite the economic challenges facing the majority of Australians, there are contrasting success stories. Luxury car manufacturer Lamborghini, for instance, has reported a record sales year, illustrating the varying impact of the economic situation on different market segments.