Australian Parents Wrestle with Rising Private School Costs

Parents across Australia are finding themselves ensnared in the tightening grip of rising private school education costs, with fees poised to inflate up to three times the national inflation rate in 2024. The escalating financial strain is compelling parents to make hard choices, such as pursuing higher-paying but less desirable jobs, relocating to access better public schools, or debating the switch from private to government schools.

The Human Face of Rising Education Costs

The Orr family stands as a poignant example of this growing predicament. Relocating from Sydney’s inner west to the suburb of Pymble, they sought proximity to the Pymble Ladies College where their daughters are enrolled. The fees for year 12 at such esteemed private schools can reach a staggering $39,486. With the looming threat of fee increases between 5-10%, and in certain cases, up to 18%, the financial pressure mounts.

A parallel story unfolds with the Baker family in Sydney. Committed to affording the educational expenses for Waverley College, they are tightening their financial belts despite the daunting year 12 tuition fees of $20,900. This reflects a deeply ingrained belief in the long-term benefits of such sacrifices.

Private School Exodus?

According to an analysis by Finder, nearly 20% of private school parents are mulling over a switch to government schools as a strategy to manage escalating expenses. This potential exodus from private education signifies the gravity of the financial burden that families are grappling with.

Driving Factors And Financial Strategies

The upward trajectory in school fees is propelled by a confluence of factors such as increased teacher wages, taxes, and living cost pressures amplified by rising interest rates. In Victoria, the revocation of payroll tax exemptions for private schools is anticipated to trigger substantial fee hikes.

Financial experts are advising parents to adopt early planning and a disciplined savings approach to tackle private school fees. Tactics range from diligent savings tracking, investing in education bonds replete with tax advantages, to starting a monthly savings plan from the moment of the child’s birth. Grandparents are also stepping up to the plate, contributing through insurance bonds that don’t impact tax liabilities and offer financial flexibility for education costs. The fund management fees for such investments typically span from 0.10% to 1.08%, in addition to administration fees.