Australia

Australian Open Ups the Ante with Record Prize Money for 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:52 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:38 pm EST
Australian Open Ups the Ante with Record Prize Money for 2024

In an unprecedented financial boost for tennis professionals, the Australian Open, one of the Grand Slam tournaments, has unveiled an augmented prize pool for its forthcoming event. The increase is a substantial 10 million Australian dollars (roughly $6.8 million), escalating the total prize money offering to 86.5 million Australian dollars ($58.4 million). This escalation comes on the heels of the U.S. Open announcing a hike in its prize money to a record-setting $65 million, the highest among the Grand Slam events.

Equal Rewards for Men’s and Women’s Singles Champions

Both the men’s and women’s singles champions are slated to receive 3.15 million Australian dollars each (approximately $2.15 million), a notable raise from previous years. The defending champions, Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic, will be vying to retain their titles. The women’s final is scheduled for January 27, and the men’s final is set for January 28.

Increases Across All Rounds

According to tournament director Craig Tiley, the Australian Open has magnified prize money across all rounds. The qualifying stages and the initial rounds of both singles and doubles competitions have seen significant increases. First-round qualifiers will now enjoy a 20% hike, boosting their earnings to 31,250 Australian dollars (around $21,000).

Record Prize Money Offering

The Australian Open’s upswing in prize money aligns with a broader trend in the realm of tennis. The Brisbane International tennis tournament also announced a collective prize purse of over $600,000 for the men’s side, marking a 25.3% surge compared to the last tournament in 2019. The tournament serves as a crucial warm-up for the Australian Open. Notably, Rafael Nadal will make a comeback after a year-long injury break, and Naomi Osaka will also return to the court after a hiatus due to injury and pregnancy.

As the Australian Open approaches, the tennis world eagerly anticipates a tournament marked by increased financial rewards and intense competition. With the record prize money and return of top-tier talent, the event promises to kickstart the 2024 tennis season with a bang.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

