Australian Museums Hold 600+ Pacific Ancestral Remains: Calls for National Audit Intensify

After revelations that two of Australia's major museums are storing almost 600 ancestral remains from Pacific Island nations, there's a growing demand for a comprehensive national audit. The National Museum of Australia and the Australian Museum admitted to holding these remains, igniting shock and calls for action from community leaders and descendants. This discovery, part of a larger issue tied to Australia's colonial past and the 'blackbirding' era, has reignited discussions on cultural respect, repatriation, and reconciliation.

Advertisment

Historical Context and Discovery

The ancestral remains, some stored in jars of formaldehyde or decorated, were mostly collected during a time when the trade of human remains was rampant among scientists and academics. Many were sourced from Papua New Guinea, with collectors including notable figures like Sir Hubert Murray and Sir Raphael Cilento. This practice, now viewed as grave robbing, was part of a larger pattern of disrespect towards Pacific Islander cultures and peoples during colonial times. The majority of these remains ended up in Australian institutions following the closure of the Australian Institute of Anatomy in the mid-1980s.

Renewed Push for Repatriation

Advertisment

The discovery has led to renewed calls for the repatriation of these ancestors to their homelands. Clacy Fatnowna, a leader within the Australian South Sea Islander community, emphasized the cultural and spiritual importance of returning these remains. However, repatriation efforts are hampered by logistical challenges and a lack of proactive engagement from museums. The process is intricate, requiring detailed historical research, community consultation, and significant resources. Yet, the Australian Museum has recently made progress by repatriating Tongan ancestors, showcasing that repatriation, while challenging, is possible with dedicated effort.

Implications for Australia's Reconciliation Efforts

This situation highlights the ongoing impact of Australia's colonial and blackbirding legacy on Pacific Islander communities. The acknowledgement and repatriation of these ancestral remains are seen as crucial steps towards healing and reconciliation. It underscores the need for a national strategy, supported by the government, to address these historical wrongs proactively. With over 60,000 Pacific Islanders taken to Australia during the blackbirding era, the return of these ancestors could serve as a symbolic gesture of respect and acknowledgement of past injustices. However, community leaders like Fatnowna note that there's still a long road ahead, with a need for more resources and a concerted effort to engage with affected communities.