Australian Missionaries Honored as Korean Independence Activists for Historic 1919 Movement

Three Australian missionaries, Margaret Sandeman Davies, Isabella Menzies, and Daisy Hocking, have been posthumously recognized as Korean independence activists of the month for their significant contributions to the March 1 Independence Movement against Japan's colonial rule. This recognition was announced by South Korea's Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, highlighting the vital role these individuals played in a pivotal moment in Korea's fight for sovereignty.

Historic Contributions Acknowledged

In 1919, during one of Korea's darkest periods under Japanese colonial rule, these three missionaries stood in solidarity with the Korean people. Stationed at the Busanjin Ilsin Girls' School in Busan, they not only provided the flagpoles used to make the Korean flag, a potent symbol of resistance, but also led and protected students participating in demonstrations. In an ultimate act of defiance and protection, they burned these flags to destroy evidence of the students' participation, safeguarding them from potential repercussions by Japanese authorities.

Ceremony and Recognition

Their bravery and commitment were formally recognized in a ceremony held in Seoul, where Vice Veterans Minister Lee Hee-wan delivered plaques to the Australian Ambassador to South Korea, Jeff Robinson. This gesture not only commemorates the missionaries' heroism but also strengthens the historical bonds between South Korea and Australia, acknowledging the international support Korea received in its struggle for independence.

Legacy and Reflection

The recognition of Margaret Sandeman Davies, Isabella Menzies, and Daisy Hocking serves as a poignant reminder of the diverse and international support that contributed to Korea's independence movement. It underscores the significant impact that individuals from abroad can have on a nation's fight for sovereignty and freedom. Their story is a testament to the courage and solidarity that transcends national boundaries, inspiring future generations to remember and honor those who stood with Korea during its time of need.