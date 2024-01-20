Australian Media Icon Phil Brady's Harrowing Ordeal: A Fall, A Broken Hip, and An Hour-Long Crawl

In the tranquil hours of the night, Phil Brady, an esteemed 84-year-old radio and TV personality, met with an unfortunate accident. Brady, adored by many for hosting the 'Remember When' show on Melbourne's 3AW, was out walking his loyal Golden Retriever, Oro. The peaceful ambience was shattered when Oro suddenly yanked away, causing Brady to lose balance and land harshly onto the unforgiving concrete.

The Struggle and the Will to Survive

The fall was severe enough to fracture Brady's hip, leaving him incapacitated and unable to walk. In the face of adversity, the veteran media personality demonstrated remarkable strength. For an agonizing hour, he crawled on his belly, gripping onto plants in his garden, pulling himself inch by inch towards his house. His ultimate goal: reach his phone and summon help.

Emergency Care and Road to Recovery

Once rescued, Brady was rushed to Melbourne's Epworth Hospital. After a successful operation to mend his broken hip, he is now undergoing rehabilitation. Despite the unexpected setback, Brady, who embarked on his media journey at a tender age of 19, remains upbeat. His association with iconic Australian television figures like Graham Kennedy has left an indelible mark on his career.

A Legacy in Australian Media

Brady has indeed carved a niche for himself in the media industry. His affable demeanor won him a spot as a host for popular game shows such as 'Concentration' and 'Everybody's Talking.' He further enamored his viewers with his culinary skills in his cooking segment on Channel 10's 'Good Morning Australia.' This rich and diverse contribution to the media landscape earned Brady an Order of Australia in 2018. As he recovers, his fans eagerly await his return to the show alongside co-host Simon Owens.