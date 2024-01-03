en English
Australia

Australian Man Loses $20,000 in Sneaker Scam; Case Dismissed Due to Seller’s Minor Age

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:33 am EST
Australian Man Loses $20,000 in Sneaker Scam; Case Dismissed Due to Seller’s Minor Age

An Australian real estate agent found himself on the losing end of a $20,000 sneaker purchase recently. The agent, who splurged on seven pairs of rare sneakers, including the highly coveted Dior x Air Jordan 1, later discovered the shoes to be counterfeit. The shoes, which also included classic models such as the ‘Bred,’ ‘Chicago,’ and ‘Royal’ Air Jordan 1s, were bought from a 17-year-old boy who later was revealed to be a known scam artist in the industry.

Unraveling the Sneaker Scam

The agent noticed defects in the sneakers after the purchase, leading him to seek verification at a local sneaker store in Melbourne. The store staff confirmed his worst fears – all seven pairs of sneakers were indeed fake. The seller was identified as a minor, a detail the buyer was evidently unaware of at the time of the transaction.

Legal Proceedings and the Unenforceable Contract

In a bid to recover his lost money, the real estate agent took his case to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT). However, the Tribunal dismissed the case, citing Victorian state law that does not hold minors accountable for such transactions. The seller’s father offered a partial compensation of $6,773, which the buyer refused. This incident brings to light the risks involved in high-value transactions and the need for thorough verification.

Implications and Lessons

This unfortunate event underscores the potential pitfalls in the burgeoning sneaker resale market, where rare and limited-edition sneakers can fetch astronomical prices. It serves as a stark reminder to buyers to exercise extra caution when dealing with such transactions, particularly when the authenticity of the items can be so easily compromised. For sneaker enthusiasts and collectors, this incident highlights the importance of seeking authentication from reputable sources before parting with their money.

Australia Business Fashion
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

