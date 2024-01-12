Australian Luxury Property Market 2024: Record Sales and Strong Demand Anticipated
The Australian luxury property market is expected to maintain its momentum into 2024, propelled by persistent demand, limited supply, and potentially record-breaking sales. The most anticipated sale is the penthouse at One Circular Quay in Sydney, poised to set a new national residential record with an estimated price tag exceeding $140 million. This exquisitely positioned property, nestled between the iconic Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge, forms part of a 59-storey tower project spearheaded by Lendlease and neighbors Australia’s first Waldorf Astoria hotel.
Record-Setting Trends
The penthouse at One Circular Quay threatens to unseat the current record-holder – a penthouse in the One Sydney Harbour project, priced at $140 million and set to finalize later this year. This upward trend in luxury property prices is anticipated to persist, largely driven by a scarcity of high-end properties in prime locations, with interest rates predicted to have minimal influence on this market segment.
Diverse Demand Fuelling Market Growth
The robust demand is attributed to a varied demographic of buyers, encompassing affluent Chinese investors, lithium and bitcoin-backed buyers, and Europeans seeking investments outside of Europe due to immigration concerns. This influx is projected to inflate prices further, particularly in holiday home markets and blue-chip locations.
Downsizer Demand and Construction Lag
Simultaneously, the luxury market is witnessing a surge in downsizer demand for off-the-plan boutique developments with generous floor plans. However, a lag in construction is causing a bottleneck, potentially hampering the market’s fluidity. Despite global uncertainties, real estate agents remain optimistic about the prospects of the Australian luxury property market in 2024.
