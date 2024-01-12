en English
Australia

Australian Luxury Property Market 2024: Record Sales and Strong Demand Anticipated

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Australian Luxury Property Market 2024: Record Sales and Strong Demand Anticipated

The Australian luxury property market is expected to maintain its momentum into 2024, propelled by persistent demand, limited supply, and potentially record-breaking sales. The most anticipated sale is the penthouse at One Circular Quay in Sydney, poised to set a new national residential record with an estimated price tag exceeding $140 million. This exquisitely positioned property, nestled between the iconic Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge, forms part of a 59-storey tower project spearheaded by Lendlease and neighbors Australia’s first Waldorf Astoria hotel.

Record-Setting Trends

The penthouse at One Circular Quay threatens to unseat the current record-holder – a penthouse in the One Sydney Harbour project, priced at $140 million and set to finalize later this year. This upward trend in luxury property prices is anticipated to persist, largely driven by a scarcity of high-end properties in prime locations, with interest rates predicted to have minimal influence on this market segment.

Diverse Demand Fuelling Market Growth

The robust demand is attributed to a varied demographic of buyers, encompassing affluent Chinese investors, lithium and bitcoin-backed buyers, and Europeans seeking investments outside of Europe due to immigration concerns. This influx is projected to inflate prices further, particularly in holiday home markets and blue-chip locations.

Downsizer Demand and Construction Lag

Simultaneously, the luxury market is witnessing a surge in downsizer demand for off-the-plan boutique developments with generous floor plans. However, a lag in construction is causing a bottleneck, potentially hampering the market’s fluidity. Despite global uncertainties, real estate agents remain optimistic about the prospects of the Australian luxury property market in 2024.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

