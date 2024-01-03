Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Workplace

In a post-pandemic world, Australian workforce leaders are recognizing the crucial need to develop skills that focus on the mental health awareness and support of employees. The Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported a significant rise in chronic mental or behavioural conditions, from 20.1% in 2017-2018 to a startling 26.1% in 2022.

Leadership and Mental Health

Heidi Smith, lead partner at Gray Puksand, points out that the role of a leader has evolved. Leaders are now expected to be more cognizant of their team members’ well-being, as mental health issues have come to the forefront and are being more openly discussed. This shift in expectations is a result of the pandemic, which has underscored the impact of personal life on work performance.

The Role of Managers

Organisational psychologist Steve Bennetts noted that managers are now engaging more in conversations about mental health. Companies like Stockland have taken proactive steps to address this, mandating mental health first-aid training for managers. This training equips them to better recognize signs of poor mental health and make appropriate referrals, all while respecting professional boundaries.

Creating a Supportive Environment

Natalie Flatt, a chief mental health adviser, recommends a supportive approach. Leaders should create a non-judgmental environment and listen intently during discussions about mental health. Flatt emphasizes that leaders can be beneficial without needing to solve the employees’ issues themselves.