Australia

Australian Leaders Absent from World Economic Forum: A Strategic Shift?

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:37 am EST
Australian Leaders Absent from World Economic Forum: A Strategic Shift?

There’s a conspicuous shift in the Australian government’s engagement with the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual summit in Davos this year. Despite the organizers advertising a record number of participants, the notable absence of Australian ministers and prominent CEOs suggests a significant change in the country’s global strategy.

Record Participation, but Not from Australia

The WEF annual summit, a magnet for world leaders and corporate titans, is seeing a decline in representation from Australia. While French President Emmanuel Macron is the sole G7 leader attending the event, the Australian government isn’t sending a single minister. Instead, the highest-ranking Australian official present will be former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, currently serving as ambassador to Washington.

Changing Global Dynamics at the Forum

Despite the absence of a majority of G7 leaders, the forum continues to attract significant global attention. Leaders from emerging global powers are making their presence felt, and intense discussions on pressing global issues, including the crisis in the Middle East, are scheduled. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also among the attendees.

Wall Street banks and Silicon Valley tech companies continue to frequent the forum, but their focus has shifted more towards private networking events than public panels. A handful of Australian CEOs, predominantly from the mining sector, will be present. These include BHP’s Mike Henry and Rio Tinto’s Jakob Stausholm.

Australian Presence Dwindles

The Australian National University, which traditionally hosts a reception at the WEF, has opted out this year. Other Australian attendees include Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant.

The absence of Australian trade ministers at such crucial events, coupled with the sparse presence of Australian CEOs, could suggest a shift in focus towards other global summits. One such event on the horizon is the World Trade Organisation summit slated to take place in Abu Dhabi.

Australia Business International Relations
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

