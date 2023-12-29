en English
Artists/Artwork

Australian K-pop Stars Danielle Marsh and Hanni Pham Cover Vogue Australia’s January Issue

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:17 pm EST
Australian K-pop Stars Danielle Marsh and Hanni Pham Cover Vogue Australia’s January Issue

From the vibrant landscapes of Australia to the pulsating heart of K-pop in South Korea, Danielle Marsh and Hanni Pham have carved a unique path to stardom. The two Australian teenagers, who are members of the South Korean girl group NewJeans, grace the cover of Vogue Australia’s January issue, reflecting on their meteoric rise and the nostalgia for home that accompanies it.

Australian Accents in K-pop

Danielle, 18, hailing from Newcastle, and Hanni, 19, of Vietnamese descent but raised in Melbourne, have not only brought their talent to Asia but also a piece of their homeland. Their Australian accents, although initially stark in contrast to the group’s Korean roots, have gradually begun influencing the other members of NewJeans, sparking speculations that the group might soon sound like native Australians.

Success and Stardom

NewJeans’ journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Over the past year, their EP ‘Get Up’ clinched the top spot on the Billboard 200, and multiple singles have found their way on the Hot 100. Their impact extends beyond the Asian borders, with hits like ‘Super Shy’ resonating with the Australian music scene.

Icons of Fashion and Endorsement

Apart from their musical triumphs, Danielle and Hanni, along with their group members, have emerged as global fashion icons. Their style statements have not only appealed to the youth worldwide but also caught the attention of luxury brands. The group holds endorsement deals with several high-profile brands, including Gucci, Armani Beauty, Burberry, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Dior. They have also partnered with global brands like Coke Zero, Levi’s, Apple’s iPhone, and McDonald’s.

Amidst their soaring fame and busy schedules in Asia, Danielle and Hanni express a longing for the simplicity of life back home, reminiscing about family gatherings and the Australian landscapes. Their journey from Australia to South Korea serves as a testament to their talent and resilience, capturing hearts across continents.

Artists/Artwork Australia Music
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

