Australia

Australian IDF Tank Commander Lior Sivan Killed in Gaza

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
Australian IDF Tank Commander Lior Sivan Killed in Gaza

In a tragic turn of events, 32-year-old Australian, Reserves Captain Lior Sivan, serving as a tank commander in the Israeli Defence Forces, was killed in combat in Southern Gaza. The incident occurred on December 19, 2023, amidst the escalating Israel-Hamas war that has been raging since the initial Hamas ground attack on October 7.

Unwavering Commitment Amidst Chaotic Times

Born in Melbourne, Sivan, who was residing in Israel, was summoned for duty shortly after the outset of the conflict. Despite the volatile circumstances, he had only vacated Gaza briefly since his call-up. The war has exacted a heavy toll, claiming the lives of 1,200 Israelis, while around 240 have been taken captive. Gaza has witnessed almost 21,000 fatalities as Israeli airstrikes persist.

A Soldier’s Sacrifice

Captain Sivan’s life was tragically cut short when he was ambushed by Gaza militants. As he waited to join his wife, who was nearing her due date, he became the first Australian to be killed fighting for Israel against Hamas inside Gaza. Known for his inventive prowess as a mechanical engineer, Sivan was cherished by his family and friends for his vibrant personality and sense of humor.

The Aftermath and International Response

Following the confirmation of Captain Sivan’s death by the Australian Jewish Association, he was laid to rest in the military section of a cemetery in Beit Shemesh. The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is urgently seeking further confirmation and has expressed its readiness to extend assistance to the bereaved family.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

