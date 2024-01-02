en English
Australia

Australian IDF Soldier Falls in Gaza: A Tale of Bravery and Sacrifice

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:29 am EST
On December 19, the harsh realities of conflict bore down on the life of a 32-year-old Australian national, Captain Lior Sivan, who was serving with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in Southern Gaza. Born in Melbourne, Australia, Sivan later relocated to Israel with his family, a move that would eventually find him in the line of duty and, ultimately, in the line of fire in the ongoing conflict with Hamas militants.

Family and Life Beyond the Battlefield

Sivan’s final act was one of heroism. As a tank commander, he confronted a Hamas fighter attempting to place an explosive device on a tank, sacrificing his own life to safeguard his comrades. His bravery stands as a testament to his commitment to his adopted homeland and his fellow soldiers.

Off the battlefield, Sivan was known for his sense of humor and enthusiastic disposition. He was a mechanical engineer with a knack for invention, having developed a chair that allowed people with disabilities to be independent in water and a charging cable for mobile phones in a tank. He left behind a pregnant wife and a two-year-old son, his departure a poignant reminder of the personal cost of war.

Australia’s Response and Confirmation

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has acknowledged the reports of Sivan’s death and is currently seeking official confirmation from Israel’s Foreign Affairs Ministry. This case has drawn the attention of the Australian government, with officials including Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Birmingham involved in the discussions.

Australia International Relations Military
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

