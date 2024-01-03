en English
Australia

Australian Human Rights Commission Exposes Rights Violations Against Refugees

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Australian Human Rights Commission Exposes Rights Violations Against Refugees

In a dramatic revelation, the Australian Human Rights Commission has unveiled a report condemning the actions of the Department of Home Affairs against Khan Ali Safdary, a Hazara refugee from Afghanistan. The report, resulting from a comprehensive investigation, exposes multiple human rights violations perpetrated against Khan Ali during his seven-year-long detention by Australian immigration authorities.

Severe Violations of Human Rights

The commission’s investigation uncovers several breaches of Khan Ali’s rights. Notably, it points to the department’s failure to provide a secure detention environment, a failing that led to a violent attack by another detainee. The assault resulted in a severe head injury for Khan Ali, requiring urgent hospital treatment. The report further underscores the use of excessive force by Serco officers, contracted by the department, in situations where it was not necessary as a last resort.

Arbitrary Detention

A significant portion of Khan Ali’s prolonged detention was identified as arbitrary. This arbitrary detainment stands in direct contravention of his rights under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Despite receiving a Safe Haven Enterprise visa in 2021 and a permanent visa in November 2023, Khan Ali continues to suffer from lasting physical and mental injuries resulting from his detention.

Need for Accountability

The commission’s report shines a spotlight on the need for more effective oversight and accountability mechanisms within the Australian detention system. It highlights the inherently punitive nature of Australian detention policies, a reality that Khan Ali and many like him have had to endure, and calls for immediate reforms.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

