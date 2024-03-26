Australian Housing Market Surges: Record Profits and Resilience Amidst Rising Costs

Amidst escalating interest rates and living expenses, the Australian housing market has showcased remarkable resilience and profitability, particularly in the December quarter. CoreLogic's latest Pain and Gain report highlights a significant uptick in average resale profits, reaching $310,000, marking a 6.9% increase from the previous quarter. This improvement is attributed to a sustained rise in home values, hitting a record high during the same period, with a notable decrease in the percentage of homes sold at a loss.

Unprecedented Profitability in the Housing Sector

According to Eliza Owen, CoreLogic's head of research, the broad-based increase in home values across Australia not only underscores the housing market's robustness but also plays a crucial role in bolstering financial stability for many households. The rise in profitability means a reduced incidence of loan defaults and negative equity, especially crucial during a period of heightened mortgage costs. Furthermore, the continuous increase in home values, with a 1.3% rise in the December quarter followed by an additional 1% in the ensuing months, signals a likely continuation of this profitability trend.

Risks and Challenges Ahead

Despite the optimistic outlook, the housing market faces its share of challenges, particularly concerning capital growth. The slowing economy and dwindling household savings are areas of concern, alongside the gradual easing of the tight labour market. Additionally, affordability remains a significant barrier for prospective home buyers, exacerbated by the substantial rise in both mortgage and rental costs. Industry experts like Tom Panos and Thomas McGlynn express concerns over the potential distress more households could face due to these challenges, possibly leading to a shift in market dynamics.

Geographical Disparities in Profitability

The disparity in profitability across various regions is noteworthy, with Adelaide emerging as the most profitable capital city market for the fifth consecutive quarter. This is largely attributed to a remarkable 52.1% increase in home values since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. On the other hand, Sydney and Brisbane also reported significant gains, while Perth showcased the sharpest increase in profit-making sales, marking its most profitable level since July 2015. However, certain areas, particularly in Sydney and Adelaide, have seen units fetching less profit, highlighting the nuanced dynamics within the Australian housing market.

As the housing market navigates the complexities of rising interest rates, economic slowdown, and affordability challenges, the resilience and profitability demonstrated in recent quarters provide a glimmer of hope. However, the market remains cautiously optimistic, acknowledging the potential headwinds that could sway the trajectory of Australia's housing market in the coming months.