Australian Housing Hits Record High: Median Dwelling Value Soars to $765,762 Amidst Migration Surge

Australia's housing market has reached an unprecedented peak, with the median national dwelling value skyrocketing to $765,762, as reported by CoreLogic. This surge is significantly influenced by the country's robust migration figures, contributing to a complex blend of high demand and scant supply in the property sector.

Advertisment

Unpacking the Price Surge

Over the last year, the Home Value Index witnessed a remarkable 8.9% increase, which translates to an added $63,000 to the median dwelling value, marking a new all-time high in February. CoreLogic's analysis suggests this growth is primarily due to the persistent imbalance between housing demand and supply. Despite market challenges and affordability issues, the demand for housing remains strong, further fueled by positive net migration, low existing housing supply, and relatively affordable pricing in certain areas.

Regional Disparities and Market Dynamics

Advertisment

While cities like Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth experienced widespread value uplifts, Hobart saw a decline in property values in several areas. The analysis by CoreLogic highlights the influence of net migration flows and housing supply constraints on market growth patterns. Additionally, the report underlines the significant rental hikes across the nation, with nearly 40% of house and unit markets witnessing a 10% or more increase in rental values, indicating a shift towards house rentals due to eroded unit rent affordability.

Economic Implications and Future Outlook

The housing market's current trajectory poses both opportunities and challenges. While homeowners enjoy substantial value gains, the high property and rental prices exacerbate affordability issues, especially for new entrants into the market. Economists like Diana Mousina from AMP highlight the genuine concerns over property valuation, attributing them to long-term high immigration levels and housing supply shortages. The situation calls for a balanced approach in policy-making, focusing on increasing housing supply and managing population growth through immigration reforms, to ensure the housing market's sustainability.