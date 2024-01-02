en English
Australia

Australian Health Firm Fined for Non-Compliance with Regulatory Obligations

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
Australian Health Firm Fined for Non-Compliance with Regulatory Obligations

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia has imposed a fine of $13,320 on New South Wales-based firm Marvel Health (Australia) Pty Ltd, for failing to abide by a notice that demanded them to provide information concerning a listed complementary medicine. This comes as a part of the regulations under the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 that permits sponsors to market low-risk listed medicines without prior market approval, given they fulfil specific conditions.

The Conditions for Marketing Low-Risk Listed Medicines

Under the framework of the TGA, sponsors of such medicines are mandated to submit information in a prescribed format within a designated timeframe, and ensure that the provided information is neither false nor misleading. This is a critical aspect for the TGA to conduct post-market surveillance and compliance checks, upholding the market’s integrity.

The Consequences of Non-Compliance

Failure to adhere to these legal obligations may lead to severe repercussions, including financial penalties like the one faced by Marvel Health. In addition to monetary fines, non-compliant sponsors may be removed from the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) and potentially face civil or criminal legal actions.

The Role of TGA’s Compliance and Enforcement Hub

The TGA operates a Compliance and enforcement hub that outlines the action it can take against non-compliance and the compliance measures it enforces. Moreover, it encourages reporting of any suspected non-compliance related to therapeutic goods through their online reporting system offering an additional channel to ensure market integrity.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

