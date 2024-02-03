Australian Gym Franchise Bans Tripods Over Privacy and Safety Concerns

In a move resonating with the growing global debate on privacy and safety in public spaces, an Australian gym franchise, Doherty's Gym, has declared a ban on the use of tripods within its facilities. The decision comes amid the skyrocketing trend of 'fitness influencers' or 'gym-fluencers', who are known to film their workouts using tripods and share them on various social media platforms. The policy is a proactive measure addressing twin concerns - potential tripping hazards and the privacy of gym members.

Privacy Takes Centre Stage

At the core of this policy change is the issue of privacy. The gym management has stipulated that anyone desiring to film their workouts must now purchase a 'media pass'. More importantly, the consent of any individual who might inadvertently appear in these videos is required. This move comes as an attempt to ensure that all members can pursue their fitness routines without the worry of unwanted exposure on social media platforms.

Ensuring Safety While Sweating It Out

Beyond privacy, the ban on tripods is also a safety measure. Given the bustling environment of a gym, the presence of tripods can pose a significant risk, potentially causing trip hazards. This is a concern that cannot be overlooked, especially in spaces where people are engaged in physical activities and may not always be aware of their surroundings.

Mixed Reactions To The Ban

The introduction of this policy has triggered mixed reactions among gym-goers and fitness experts. While some have welcomed the new rules as a necessary step towards ensuring safety and privacy, others have expressed dissatisfaction, criticizing it as a restriction on personal freedom. The impact of this decision on the larger fitness community remains to be seen, especially as it raises the question of whether other gym chains will follow suit in revising their policies regarding filming and photography within their facilities.