en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australian Graduates Reconsider the Value of University Education Amidst Rising Costs

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
Australian Graduates Reconsider the Value of University Education Amidst Rising Costs

As the cost of living crisis in Australia deepens, high school graduates like Lilla Pearl Coffey are reassessing the worth of tertiary education. An 18-year-old with an International Baccalaureate diploma, Coffey chose not to apply for university due to worries about accumulating HECS (Higher Education Contribution Scheme) debt and uncertain job prospects, particularly in the humanities sector.

The Rising Cost of Education

Policies implemented by the former government under the Job Ready Graduates program led to a doubling of arts degree costs. However, this is expected to change with the introduction of the Universities Accord by the new Albanese government. The impact of these policies has been profound, with young Australians like Harper Forsythe and Oscar Wadsley choosing to delay or completely forgo university education. Instead, they are contemplating gap years or alternative career paths due to financial pressures and the expectation to opt for more profitable degrees that may not align with their interests.

A Shift in Attitude

Peter Hurley, from Victoria University’s Mitchell Institute, has observed a shift among 2023 school leavers who are increasingly questioning if a university degree is worth the debt. This reflects a stark contrast to the situation their parents faced, where a degree was seen as a guarantee of a bright future. Now, with university enrollments plateauing following decades of growth, graduates find themselves in an environment where a degree no longer offers the same assurances.

Addressing the Credential Creep

Dr. Hurley also highlighted the challenges posed by ‘credential creep’, where an increasing number of jobs require higher qualifications. This has led to a need for universities to ensure they prepare students for valuable careers, rather than merely serving as an extension of adolescence. The sentiment among young Australians is one of frustration. They feel misled about what life post-high school would entail and are growing more aware of the misalignment between the cost and value of higher education.

0
Australia Education
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
52 seconds ago
Electrifying Journey: Perth Family to Tour Australia in an EV Towing a Solar-Powered Caravan
In an unprecedented eco-friendly initiative, the McLennan family from Bassendean, Perth, is preparing to chart a new course in sustainable travel. Their ambitious plan involves journeying around Australia in an electric vehicle (EV) towing a pop-up caravan, marking a significant stride in green transportation. This endeavor aligns with the McLennans’ long-standing commitment to ecological stewardship,
Electrifying Journey: Perth Family to Tour Australia in an EV Towing a Solar-Powered Caravan
Deborah Mailman Reaffirms Commitment to First Nations Stories Amid Australia's Political Shifts
33 mins ago
Deborah Mailman Reaffirms Commitment to First Nations Stories Amid Australia's Political Shifts
Samoa's Shift in Time: An Unheralded Journey and Current Politics
36 mins ago
Samoa's Shift in Time: An Unheralded Journey and Current Politics
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
21 mins ago
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
22 mins ago
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
Australia Halts Offshore Wind Terminal: A Collision of Environmental Priorities
22 mins ago
Australia Halts Offshore Wind Terminal: A Collision of Environmental Priorities
Latest Headlines
World News
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
41 seconds
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
3 mins
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
4 mins
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
5 mins
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
5 mins
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
7 mins
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
Political Tension Rises in Lesotho as Opposition Leader's Security Withdrawn
9 mins
Political Tension Rises in Lesotho as Opposition Leader's Security Withdrawn
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
12 mins
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app