Australian Graduates Reconsider the Value of University Education Amidst Rising Costs

As the cost of living crisis in Australia deepens, high school graduates like Lilla Pearl Coffey are reassessing the worth of tertiary education. An 18-year-old with an International Baccalaureate diploma, Coffey chose not to apply for university due to worries about accumulating HECS (Higher Education Contribution Scheme) debt and uncertain job prospects, particularly in the humanities sector.

The Rising Cost of Education

Policies implemented by the former government under the Job Ready Graduates program led to a doubling of arts degree costs. However, this is expected to change with the introduction of the Universities Accord by the new Albanese government. The impact of these policies has been profound, with young Australians like Harper Forsythe and Oscar Wadsley choosing to delay or completely forgo university education. Instead, they are contemplating gap years or alternative career paths due to financial pressures and the expectation to opt for more profitable degrees that may not align with their interests.

A Shift in Attitude

Peter Hurley, from Victoria University’s Mitchell Institute, has observed a shift among 2023 school leavers who are increasingly questioning if a university degree is worth the debt. This reflects a stark contrast to the situation their parents faced, where a degree was seen as a guarantee of a bright future. Now, with university enrollments plateauing following decades of growth, graduates find themselves in an environment where a degree no longer offers the same assurances.

Addressing the Credential Creep

Dr. Hurley also highlighted the challenges posed by ‘credential creep’, where an increasing number of jobs require higher qualifications. This has led to a need for universities to ensure they prepare students for valuable careers, rather than merely serving as an extension of adolescence. The sentiment among young Australians is one of frustration. They feel misled about what life post-high school would entail and are growing more aware of the misalignment between the cost and value of higher education.